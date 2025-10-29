Madhya Pradesh To Introduce Single Entrance Exam For State Employment Recruitment

Madhya Pradesh government is soon planning to introduce a single entrance exam for conducting employment in the state. Chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav announced in a ceremony that the state is planning to conduct a single entrance exam on the lines of UPSC for recruiting process.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is tasked with recruiting officers for All India Services. The body conducts standardised exams for recruiting civil services across the country. Currently Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is held for recruiting candidates for various state government jobs through competitive exams.

The decision is being taken as separate exams being held for employment in the state take time leading to delays in job recruitment.

The minister also noted that the task of filling over 20,000 vacant posts in police recruitment needs to be completed within three years. Additionally, a retired senior official will head a commission to address pay anomalies and changes in grade pay across various centres. He also added that employees and officers should receive promotions.

Meanwhile, Registrations are ongoing for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test SET 2025, (MP SET 2025). The online application for the MP SET started on October 25 and will conclude on November 20, 2025. The exam is conducted in three stages: Prelims, Mains and Interviews.