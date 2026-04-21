MP 2nd Board 2026: Improvement Exam Registration Closes Tomorrow, Exam From May 7

MP 2nd Board 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will close the registration process for Class 10 and 12 improvement exams on April 22, 2026. Students can apply through the official website, mpbse.nic.in.

The Class 10 exams will be held from May 7 to May 19, while Class 12 exams will take place from May 7 to May 25, 2026. All exams will be conducted in a single morning shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

To register, students must fill out the application form by entering their roll number and selecting the subjects they want to appear for, along with paying the prescribed fee. The board has introduced the second chance exams in line with the National Education Policy 2020, and these exams act as an alternative to supplementary exams.

The improvement exam is open to two categories of students. Those who failed in one or more subjects in the main board exams must appear for those papers. Students who have already passed but want to improve their marks can also apply for specific subjects.

The board has also outlined the fee structure for the 2025-26 session. Students will have to pay Rs 500 for one subject, Rs 1000 for two subjects, Rs 1500 for three or four subjects, and Rs 2000 for more than four subjects.

Only students who were registered in the main examination are eligible to apply for the second exam. The board has clarified that no "supplementary" status will be declared, and failed subjects will be marked accordingly.