LinkedIn's MBA Rankings 2025: List Of Top MBA Colleges In India And World

LinkedIn has released its third annual list of leading business schools worldwide, highlighting institutes that best support long-term career growth. The 2025 rankings show a significant rise for Indian institutions, with the Indian School of Business (ISB) securing the fifth position globally, up from sixth last year.

Among the Indian Institutes of Management, IIM-Calcutta entered the list at rank 16, while IIM-Ahmedabad climbed to 17 from 19. IIM-Bangalore debuted at rank 20.

On the global front, Stanford University retained the top spot, followed by Harvard University (2), INSEAD (3), and the University of Pennsylvania (4).

The rankings evaluate programmes across five parameters: hiring and demand, ability to advance, network strength, leadership potential, and diversity.

Nirajita Banerjee, Senior Managing Editor and Career Expert, LinkedIn News India, said, "Choosing an MBA is one of the most important investments you'll make in yourself. Curriculum is one part, but the networks, confidence, and sense of possibility that come with an MBA can shape your career for decades. Our data shows the right program can accelerate growth, open new doors, and build communities that support you long after graduation."

She added that the list aims to give aspiring professionals a clearer picture of where they can find the right blend of skills and support.

Madan Pillutla, Dean and Professor, ISB, said, "An MBA is the best degree for someone looking to accelerate their career, broaden their horizons, and unlock leadership opportunities across various sectors. At ISB, our one-year PGP not only imparts skills, but also fosters learnability which is needed to thrive in a changing world."

He highlighted ISB's growing alumni base, stating, "The community of over 20,000 ISB alumni worldwide is a testament to how the PGP programme continues to enrich their journeys well beyond the classroom."

Top 20 Global MBA Institutions, 2025

Stanford University

Harvard University

INSEAD

University of Pennsylvania

Indian School of Business

Northwestern University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Dartmouth College

Columbia University

University of London

University of Chicago

University of Oxford

Duke University

Yale University

University of California, Berkeley

Indian Institute of Management - Calcutta

Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad

University of Virginia

Cornell University

Indian Institute of Management - Bangalore

Tips for MBA Students

Alongside the rankings, LinkedIn also shared career tips for MBA aspirants and students: