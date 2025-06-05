Learning Outcomes Remain Key Hurdle For India's Schools: Unesco Report

India continues to grapple with the challenge of ensuring quality learning outcomes despite achieving near-universal enrollment at the primary level, Unesco's Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report 2024-25 has revealed. The report flags gaps in school leadership and persistent gender disparities in both student performance and leadership roles across the education system.

According to the report, India is not alone in facing learning difficulties. Global data shows only 87 boys per 100 girls reach minimum reading proficiency; in middle-income countries, the gap is wider at 72 boys for every 100 girls. In mathematics, while past trends suggested gender parity, recent data indicates that the pandemic may have hit girls harder, particularly in countries like Brazil, Italy, and the UK.

Leadership in education is also a pressing concern. The report highlights that while women form the majority of the teaching workforce — over 60% in India's elementary schools — they remain underrepresented in senior positions. In India, women held only 13% of vice-chancellor roles in central universities in 2022, with the share dropping further in state and private institutions.

The report notes a lack of principal training in several Indian states. While the National Education Policy 2020 mandates at least 50 hours of professional development for school leaders, implementation remains inconsistent. However, examples from Delhi show that teacher trust in middle leaders can grow over time with supportive mentorship.

Unesco calls for more women in leadership, pointing to international examples where female-led schools showed significantly better learning gains — up to one additional year in some African countries.