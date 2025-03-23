KVS Balvatika Admission 2025: Admission Process To End Tomorrow, Check Details

Kendriya Vidyalaya Balvatika Admission 2025: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), New Delhi, will close the online application process for KV Balvatika 1 & 3 Admission 2025 for the 2025-26 session tomorrow.

Parents who wish to enroll their child in Balvatika 1 & 3 of Kendriya Vidyalaya can submit the application form by visiting the official KVS website: kvsangathan.nic.in.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Balvatika Admission 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1. Visit the official website of KVS: kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the Balvatika-1 & 3 registration link.

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4. Register and proceed with the application process.

Step 5. Fill out the form by providing the required information and make the payment.

Step 6. Review the application form and click on submit.

Step 7. Save the form and take a hard copy for future reference.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Balvatika Admission 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The minimum age for admission to Balvatika-1 is 3 years. The age criteria for all Balvatika classes will be calculated as of March 31, 2024.

Age Range for Each Balvatika Class:

Balvatika-1: 3 years to less than 4 years

Balvatika-2: 4 years to less than 5 years

Balvatika-3: 5 years to less than 6 years

Admission lists, including registered, eligible, provisionally selected, waiting, and subsequent lists, will be displayed on the Kendriya Vidyalaya's website and the school's notice board.

Parents are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on admission status, important announcements, and other relevant information.