Kochi Biennale 2018: Participants From SAARC Nations To Showcase Works In Students' Biennale

The Kochi Biennale Foundation(KBF) will enable 200 student-artists participate alongside the fourth edition of the sub-continent's biggest contemporary art festival beginning December 12. Under the Students' Biennale 2018, nearly 80 private and public art schools from India and South Asia will be involved in more than 100 projects in individual or group-based formats, a KBF release said here Wednesday.

The third edition of the Students' Biennale is being organised after shortlisting from 1,500 applications that came in response to an open call the foundation had made on July 2 seeking project proposals, it said.

In an attempt to reach out to a larger pool of emerging artists, the Students' Biennale, for the first time, will showcase works by students from SAARC countries.

As many as 27 participants from Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will put up 10 projects, the release said.

Launched in 2014, the Students' Biennale is an educational initiative that provides a platform for BFA and MFA students to produce, exhibit and reflect on their works on an international platform.

The Biennale, which is India's largest contemporary art event, will have its fourth edition concluding on March 29next year.

The 2018 edition of the Students' Biennale will have a multi-pronged approach: It will feature an art exhibition, an expanded education forum and field-based research related to art education, according to organisers.

"This year, the Students' Biennale will have two components," Bose Krishnamachari, president of the2011-founded KBF, said.

The Student's Biennale is centred on the idea of "Making as Thinking", Faiza Hasan, Education Coordinator of the KBF, said.

