KMAT 2022 Admit Card Out; Steps To Download, Direct Link Here

To download the KMAT admit card candidates will need their application numbers and password. The KMAT 2022 examination will be held on August 28.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 24, 2022 8:50 pm IST
KMAT 2022 Admit Card Out; Steps To Download, Direct Link Here
KMAT 2022 admit card out today, August 24.
Image credit: Shutterstock

KMAT 2022 Admit Card: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2022 session 2 admit card today, August 24. The candidates can now check and download their KMAT 2022 session 2 exam hall tickets from the official website – cee.kerala.gov.in. To download the KMAT admit card candidates will need their application numbers and password. The KMAT 2022 examination will be held on August 28.

The KMAT 2022 session 2 examination will be for a total of 720 marks. As per the KMAT exam pattern, the paper will have questions on the English Language, Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Sufficiency, Logical Reasoning, and General Knowledge. For each correct answer in the KMAT exam candidates will be awarded four marks, and for every wrong attempt, one mark will be deducted.

KMAT 2022 Admit Card Session 2 Direct Link

The Kerala Management Admission Test will be conducted in online mode for admissions into the Masters in Business Administration (MBA) courses. The KMAT 2022 exam will be held from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

KMAT 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the “KMAT 2022 – Candidate's Portal (Session 2)” link.

  • Enter your application number and password.

  • The KMAT 2022 session 2 admit card will get displayed on the screen.

  • Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

