Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) Registration Begins Today

Registration for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT), for admission to MBA programmes in Kerala, begins today at 4 pm. MBA aspirants can submit their application at the official website of KMAT at kmatkerala.in till November 10. The candidate seeking for MBA admission will have to qualify in any of the entrance test such as KMAT Kerala, Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Common Admission Test (CAT).

KMAT is scheduled to be held on December 1.

The test will be conducted by Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) under the supervision of Admission Supervisory Committee (ASC).

The minimum cut off mark for candidates belonging to general category is 108. The cut off mark for those belonging to SEBC and SC/ ST is 72 and 54, respectively.

The application fee prescribed for general candidate is Rs 1000 and Rs 750 for SC/ST candidate.

