Kerala DHSE Plus One Improvement Revaluation, Scrutiny Results Declared @ Dhsekerala.gov.in, Check Here

If the results shows 'change' against your exam roll number on the results page, such students will be provided new mark lists by the concerned school principals, said the plus one revaluation results notification.



The results have been attached with this article.



The candidates may check the results from this pdf file given here:





Or



If you want to check the results from the official website of Kerala DHSE, follow the steps given here:

Kerala Plus One Improvement Revaluation Results 2017: How to check

The candidates, who are searching for the results, may follow the steps given here to check the results:



Step One: Logon to the official portal of Kerala DHS.

Step Two: Click on the link ' Revaluation, Scruitny Result - I year Improvement ..."

Step Three: Search for your roll number and see your results



Click here for more







