KEAM 2022: CEE Kerala Issues Provisional List Of Second Phase Allotment

KEAM 2022 phase-2 provisional list has been prepared on the basis of choice filled by candidates, number of seats available and marks obtained by candidates in KEAM.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 30, 2022 10:05 am IST

KEAM 2022 phase-2 provisional list out
New Delhi:

The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance (CEE) Kerala has issued the provisional list of second phase allotment for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM). The KEAM offiical website -- cee.kerala.gov.in, is hosting the KEAM 2022 provisional list of phase-2 allotment. The KEAM 2022 phase-2 provisional list has been prepared on the basis of choice filled by candidates, number of seats available and marks obtained by candidates in KEAM entrance examination. The final list will be made available after considering any grievances on the provisional list.

CEE Kerala had released the KEAM 2022 seat allotment for phase 1 on September 22. Applicants allotted seats in the KEAM 2022 round 1 seat allotment had to visit the allotted institute to complete the admission formalities and payment of admission fees.

KEAM 2022: How To Check Provisional Seat Allotment

  1. Visit KEAM 2022 official website -- cee.karala.gov.in
  2. Click on the KEAM candidate login 2022 link
  3. Click on the link designated for provisional allotment list of second phase scrolling on the home page
  4. Provisional KEAM 2022 seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download and check seat allotment result
KEAM Allotment Results
