KEAM 2022: CEE Kerala Issues Provisional List Of Second Phase Allotment

KEAM 2022 phase-2 provisional list out

The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance (CEE) Kerala has issued the provisional list of second phase allotment for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM). The KEAM offiical website -- cee.kerala.gov.in, is hosting the KEAM 2022 provisional list of phase-2 allotment. The KEAM 2022 phase-2 provisional list has been prepared on the basis of choice filled by candidates, number of seats available and marks obtained by candidates in KEAM entrance examination. The final list will be made available after considering any grievances on the provisional list.

Latest: Try KEAM 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Engineering colleges. Use Now

Don't Miss: KEAM 2022 Cut-Offs with Opening & Closing Ranks. Check Now

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF. Highest CTC 36 LPA, 450+ Recruiters. Apply Now

CEE Kerala had released the KEAM 2022 seat allotment for phase 1 on September 22. Applicants allotted seats in the KEAM 2022 round 1 seat allotment had to visit the allotted institute to complete the admission formalities and payment of admission fees.

KEAM 2022: How To Check Provisional Seat Allotment