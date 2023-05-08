Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results Announced. Here's How To Check

Students can download a soft copy of Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result 2023 from official website.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Monday declared the results Class 10 SSLC results. The Board announced the result after a press conference on May 8. According to it, the pass percentage this year is 83.89 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage for Class 10 exam was 85.13 per cent. A direct link has been made active on the official website karresults.nic.in for the students to check their results and download a soft copy of it.

The Board has clarified that results published on the official website are for information to the examinees and cannot be treated as original mark sheets.

Original mark sheets will be issued by the Board separately, it further said.

How to check and download the result:

Log on to karresults.nic.in where a link titled 2023 SSLC Main Examination Result announced has been made active

After clicking on the link, the students will land on a page where they have to enter details like registration number and date of birth

After clicking on Submit, the students will go on a page where the result will be displayed

They can also download a soft copy of the result from the same page

Students can also download the results from kseab.karnataka.gov.in

The SSLC Class 10 exam was conducted from March 31 to April 15 in one shift from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

Last year, approximately 8 lakh students took the test and received their results on May 19.

In 2022, the Karnataka SSLC Class 10th exam was held from March 28, 2022 to April 11.