Karnataka PGCET 2026 Exam Hall Ticket Soon; Important Details Here

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Hall Ticket 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to release the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026 hall ticket shortly on its official website. Candidates appearing for the MBA and MCA entrance examinations should regularly check the KEA portal for updates regarding the admit card release.

Although the authority has not yet announced the exact date and time for the hall ticket release, it is expected to be available soon as the examination is scheduled to be held on June 14, 2026. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre.

How to Download Karnataka PGCET 2026 Hall Ticket?

Candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official KEA PGCET website at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the Karnataka PGCET 2026 Hall Ticket link.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details and access the admit card.

Download and print the hall ticket for future use.

Candidates should carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and contact KEA immediately in case of any discrepancy.

Important Instructions for Karnataka PGCET 2026 Exam Day

Carry a printed copy of the Karnataka PGCET 2026 hall ticket to the examination centre.

Bring a valid photo identity proof along with the admit card.

Reach the examination centre well before the reporting time.

Follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card.

Candidates without a valid hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official KEA website regularly and download their Karnataka PGCET 2026 hall ticket as soon as it is released.