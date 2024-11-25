Karnataka NEET UG 2024: Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Results Out, Check Details

Karnataka NEET UG 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued the provisional seat allotment results for the UG NEET 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round. Aspirants can check their seat allotment results by visiting the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates are advised not to report to the allotted colleges until the final seat allotments are confirmed. The final seat allotment results will be released after 2 pm today.

The official notification reads: "Specific objections, if any (options entered but not allotted any seat), may be mailed to keauthority-ka@nic.in before 10 am on November 25, 2024, with all the details."

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps To Check Result

Step 1. Visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on "UGNEET-2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result Link 24-11-2024"

Step 3. Enter your CET Number and click on Submit

Step 4. A new PDF will open on the screen

Step 5. Check the seat allotment result

Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference

Karnataka NEET UG: Required Documents

Candidates need the following documents for the admission process. They must carry at least two self-attested photocopies of all documents uploaded on the official website: