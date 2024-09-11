Karnataka Government Launches Four New Skilling Courses For Students

With an aim to enhance language skills, improve employability, and facilitate students' transition into the workforce, Karnataka government has launched four new skilling programmes for students. The programmes have been introduced in collaboration with the British Council. An MoU to this effect was signed between Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) and British Council on February 26, 2024.

The four skilling programmes launched include 'Scholars for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent' (SCOUT) programme, 'English Skills for Youth', 'Capacity Building Training for International Officers,' and a 'Freemium Digital Library Wall' at Bengaluru University.

SCOUT programme

Under this programme, KSHEC will select 30 students, which include five students and one faculty member each from Bangalore University, Bengaluru City University, Gulbarga University Kalaburgi, Raichur University, Tumkur University and Rani Channamma University, as well as two KSHEC officials to participate in a two-week immersive learning experience at the University of East London from November 9-22.

English Skills for Youth

This is an initiative by British Council and Microsoft India to empower students in government engineering colleges of the state. English Skills for Youth will be implemented across 16 government engineering colleges under the KSHEC, benefiting 5,795 students in semesters II and III. Students will complete 40 hours of self-paced coursework via the Microsoft Learning Management System (LMS), supplemented by 30 hours of in-person or blended English Practice Club sessions.

Capacity Building for International Officers

Under this programme, the KSHEC has shortlisted 28 universities and over 56 participants for a workshop designed to bolster the internationalisation efforts of Indian universities.

Freemium Digital Library Wall

While speaking at an event organised by KSHEC, State Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar highlighted that the collaboration with UK institutions fosters innovation, mobility, and future success. The launch of the Freemium Digital Library Wall at Bengaluru City University further enhances access to learning, offering valuable resources for students and faculty.

(With inputs from PTI)