Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 Declared: Here's How Students Can Check

The Karnataka 1st PUC exam was held earlier this year.

Karnataka's pre-university education department on Friday (March 31) released the first year exam result. The students who appeared for the 1st PUC result 2023 can check the result on the official website result.dkpucpa.com from where they will also be able to download the result in electronic form. According to learning platform Embibe, the exam is conducted by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). The 1st PUC is conducted after the examination for Class 11. The board also sets the rules and regulations to conduct the exam and prescribes the syllabus.

This year, the Karnataka 1st PUC exams were conducted between February 20 and March 3.

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023: How To Check

Visit the official website - result.dkpucpa.com

Click on the PUC 1 result 2023 link

Enter registration number and date of birth

PUC 1 result will appear on the screen

Download the PUC 1 result, take a print out for further reference

Students who clear the 1st PUC exam in Karnataka will be able to take admission in 2nd PUC colleges. Meanwhile, as per reports, the results of Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 exams are expected to be released in May 2023.

Meanwhile, The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is holding the SSLC exam for language today.

The exam for languages like Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, and Sanskrit exams will be conducted today, officials said.

The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.