Kannur University BSc, BCA November 2017 Results @ Kannuruniversity.ac.in, Check Now

Kannur University results: How to check

Kannur University results for Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) third semester examinations have been declared on the official website of the varsity. Examination branch of Kannur University has declared the results on kannuruniversity.ac.in and the BSc and BCA third semester results can be accessed using the exam registration number and date of birth. The results of 2009 admissions candidates have been declared on the official website.For the Kannur University results declared today, last date for application for revaluation / scrutiny (through online only) is March 5, 2018.The students who are searching for Kannur University results may follow these steps:Step One: Go to Kannur University website, http://www.kannuruniversity.ac.in.Step Two: Click on Exam results link from the right side of the homepageStep Three: Click on " B.Sc. / BCA - CCSS THIRD SEMESTER (REGULAR / IMPROV. / SUPPLE. - 2009 Admns. onwards) EXAMINATION NOVEMBER 2017 - Result" from next pageStep Four: Enter your registration number and click submitStep Six: Check your resultsKannur University has declared these results on February 19, 2018:B.A/BSW - CBCSS FIFTH SEMESTER EXAM-(REGULAR 2015 Admns.Only) NOVEMBER 2017BA/BSW/BBM - CBCSS FIFTH SEMESTER EXAM-(Supple/Imp 2014 Admns.Only) NOVEMBER 2017B.A/BBA/BBA-TTM/BBM/BSW - CCSS FIFTH SEMESTER EXAM-(Supple/Imp 2013 and Earlier Admns.Only) NOVEMBER 2017 B.Sc. / BCA - CCSS FIFTH SEMESTER (REGULAR / IMPROV. / SUPPLE. - 2009 Admns. onwards) EXAMINATION NOVEMBER 2017