Kannur University Declares B.Sc./ B.C.A/ F.A.D.T First Semester Result

Kannur University results for Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) third semester examinations were declared in February 2018. The last date for revaluation was March 5, 2018.
The students who are searching for Kannur University results may follow these steps:
Step One: Go to Kannur University website, http://www.kannuruniversity.ac.in.
Step Two: Click on Exam results link from the right side of the homepage
Step Three: Click on " CCSS FIRST SEMESTER EXAMINATION NOVEMBER 2017 - RESULT ( B.Sc. / BCA / FADT ) (2009 Admissions onwards)" from next page
Step Four: Enter your registration number and date of birth and click submit
Step Six: Check your results
