Share EMAIL PRINT Kannur University Declares B.Sc./ B.C.A/F.A.D.T First Semester Result New Delhi: Kannur University, Kerala has declared the first semester results for B.Sc., B.C.A and F.A.D.T programs. Students who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website kannuruniversity.ac.in. The University has declared the CCSS first semester results for 2009 admissions onwards. The exam was held in November 2017. Re-valuation option will be open till June 14, 2018. Candidates who would like to go for revaluation can do so by applying online. In order to check the result candidates shall have to enter the registration number and date of birth. The University has also announced second semester BPEd. degree regular and supplementary results, exam of which was held in May 2017. Results have also been announced for first and second year Mathematics (SDE) and M.Com. (SDE) exams which were held in June 2017.



Kannur University results for Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) third semester examinations were declared in February 2018. The last date for revaluation was March 5, 2018.

The students who are searching for Kannur University results may follow these steps:



Step One: Go to Kannur University website, http://www.kannuruniversity.ac.in.



Step Two: Click on Exam results link from the right side of the homepage



Step Three: Click on " CCSS FIRST SEMESTER EXAMINATION NOVEMBER 2017 - RESULT ( B.Sc. / BCA / FADT ) (2009 Admissions onwards)" from next page



Step Four: Enter your registration number and date of birth and click submit



Step Six: Check your results



