JNVST 2025 Class 6 Registration Last Date Today, Check Steps To Download

JNVST 2025: Admission to Class 6 is based on the merit of students.

JNVST 2025: Students can apply by visiting official website.
JNVST 2025: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the registration window for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025 for Class 6 today.

Interested and eligible students can apply for Class 6 admission for the 2025-26 academic session by visiting the official website, cbseitms.rcil.gov.in.

Earlier, the last date for form submission was September 16, which has been revised to September 23.

JNVST 2025: Steps To Apply

  • Step 1. Go to the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, cbseitms.rcil.gov.in
  • Step 2. In the "Important News" section, click on the Class 6 application link
  • Step 3. Click on the registration link and enter all required details
  • Step 4. Log in to fill out the online application form
  • Step 5. Submit the application fee and save the confirmation

JNVST 2025: Direct Link Here

JNVST 2025: Exam Pattern

Mental Ability: 40 questions, 50 marks, 60 minutes
Arithmetic: 20 questions, 25 marks, 30 minutes
Language: 20 questions, 25 marks, 30 minutes
Total: 80 objective questions for 100 marks across all sections

Documents Required To Be Uploaded

  • Candidate's signature (Size: 10-100 KB)
  • Parent's signature (Size: 10-100 KB)
  • Candidate's photograph (Size: 10-100 KB)
  • Certificate signed by parent and candidate and verified by the headmaster (Size: 50-300 KB)
  • Residence certificate of the parent issued by a competent Government Authority if the candidate does not possess an Aadhaar Number

Admission to Class 6 is based on the merit of students. The schools adhere to the three-language formula and promote national integration. Applicants must have been born between May 1, 2013, and July 31, 2015.

