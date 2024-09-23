JNVST 2025 Class 6 Registration Last Date Today, Check Steps To Download

JNVST 2025: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the registration window for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025 for Class 6 today.

Interested and eligible students can apply for Class 6 admission for the 2025-26 academic session by visiting the official website, cbseitms.rcil.gov.in.

Earlier, the last date for form submission was September 16, which has been revised to September 23.

JNVST 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, cbseitms.rcil.gov.in

Go to the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, cbseitms.rcil.gov.in Step 2. In the "Important News" section, click on the Class 6 application link

In the "Important News" section, click on the Class 6 application link Step 3. Click on the registration link and enter all required details

Click on the registration link and enter all required details Step 4. Log in to fill out the online application form

Log in to fill out the online application form Step 5. Submit the application fee and save the confirmation

JNVST 2025: Direct Link Here

JNVST 2025: Exam Pattern

Mental Ability: 40 questions, 50 marks, 60 minutes

Arithmetic: 20 questions, 25 marks, 30 minutes

Language: 20 questions, 25 marks, 30 minutes

Total: 80 objective questions for 100 marks across all sections

Documents Required To Be Uploaded

Candidate's signature (Size: 10-100 KB)

Parent's signature (Size: 10-100 KB)

Candidate's photograph (Size: 10-100 KB)

Certificate signed by parent and candidate and verified by the headmaster (Size: 50-300 KB)

Residence certificate of the parent issued by a competent Government Authority if the candidate does not possess an Aadhaar Number

Admission to Class 6 is based on the merit of students. The schools adhere to the three-language formula and promote national integration. Applicants must have been born between May 1, 2013, and July 31, 2015.