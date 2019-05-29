JNV Class 6 Result Released; Direct Link Here

JNV Class 6 results are available on the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya or JNV has released the results for the admissions to Class 6. Select list of students for admission to JNV Class 6 through JNVST-2019 has been released on the official website, navodaya.gov.in.Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the results in two links on the official website. The Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 6 results can be accessed from the official website after entering the login details.

JNV result 2019: Class 6 result direct link

Enter your details on this page and download your JNV results:

JNV Class 6 result 2019 direct link

JNV result 2019: Class 6 result region-wise result

Check your JNU results from the pdf files given on the following link:

JNV Class 6 result 2019: Region-wise results' link

The parents/guardians of selected students may take the following steps for admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya:

1. Formats for submission of details may be downloaded

2. Filled in formats are to be submitted to the Principal of JNV concerned as per schedule.

3. Certificates from the competent authority in respect of Rural, OBC, SC, ST and Disability as applicable are to be submitted to the JNV for verification of documents / eligibility to confirm admission to Class

4. After verification, JNVs will confirm the admission, if the candidate found eligible as per NVS norms. It is informed that admission will be given to the selected candidates only after due verification of the documents.

5. Parents are advised not to take TC from the previous school until the admission is confirmed by the JNV. Admission to JNVs is done free of cost. No fee is to be paid to school authority for admission to Class

6. The parents/students are required to approach directly the Principal of the JNV concerned.

For any complaints in the process of admission, E-mail may be sent to acjnvst.nvs@gov.in.

Click here for more Education News

