JNU Sets Up Three Centres For Hindu, Buddhist And Jain Studies

In a significant move to integrate Indian knowledge systems, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced the establishment of three new centres dedicated to Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain studies. This initiative aligns with the vision and mission of Vikasit Bharat, aiming to harmonize traditional knowledge with modern academic disciplines.

The newly established centres are:

Centre for Hindu Studies

Centre for Buddhist Studies

Centre for Jain Studies

These centres will operate under the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies, furthering the exploration and implementation of Indian Knowledge Systems as outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In a recent post on X, the university stated, "JNU VC has established 3 Centres that will implement the vision & mission of Vikasit Bharat in integrating the Indian knowledge systems. This will take us on the path of integrating tradition with modernity, continuity with change, Realm with Region and Myth with Reality."

The establishment of these centres was approved during the Executive Council meeting held on May 29, 2024.

Jawaharlal Nehru University is one of the top universities in India. It is ranked 580 in the QS World University Rankings 2025, 20 in subject-wise rankings for development studies, 545 in the QS Sustainability Ranking, and 15 in the Asian University Rankings.

Last year, Delhi University (DU) set up a Centre for Hindu Studies, which currently provides a master's degree program. The centre also intends to launch undergraduate courses in the near future. DU already houses a Department for Buddhist Studies and, in March, received approval from the central government to establish a Centre for Advanced Studies in Buddhism, with an estimated budget of Rs 35 crore.