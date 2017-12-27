JNU Makes Attendance Compulsory For Regular Students; JNUSU Calls It 'Arbitrary' Jawaharlal Nehru University has made attendance compulsory for all regular students. The decision was taken in the 144th (A) meeting of the Academic Council.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT JNU Makes Attendance Compulsory For Regular Students New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has made attendance compulsory for all regular students. The decision was taken in the 144th (A) meeting of the Academic Council. The meeting was held on December 1, 2017 and vide item no. 8 it was resolved to approve to make attendance compulsory for all regular registered students. The attendance for al registered regular candidates would be made mandatory from Winter Semester 2018.



A circular in this regard was sent to all the Deans of the schools/ Chairpersons of the Special Centres/ Chairpersons of the Centres of the University on December 22, 2017.



Attendance would become mandatory for al students registered in all programmes, i.e. COP, DOP, ADOP, BA, MA, M.Sc. M.Tech., M.Phil., PhD etc. of the University. The Council has also advised all the schools and centres to maintain an attendance record of al regular students enrolled.



The Council will circulate a detailed guideline in due course of time. A copy of the circular was also sent to the President of the Student's Union. The decision to make attendance compulsory has not gone down well with the students.



JNUSU has called on the student community to reject the 'arbitrary' proposal. They have said that making attendance compulsory is arbitrary on a campus which is ranked as the best University by none other than MHRD.



