JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For 518 Posts: Apply Online From September 10

JKSSB Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released notification for the recruitment of 518 UT, Divisional and District Cadre posts across multiple departments, including Agriculture Production, Health and Medical Education, Higher Education, and Labour & Employment. Eligible candidates can submit their online applications through the official website from September 10 to October 9, 2026. The application fee is Rs. 600 for General category candidates, while SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS and PwBD candidates are required to pay Rs. 500. Selections will be based on a written examination followed by document verification.
Official Notice: JKSSB Recruitment 2026
JKSSB Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details
A total of 518 vacancies have been announced across four departments. The department-wise vacancy details are given below.
- Agriculture Production Department: 46 posts
- Health and Medical Education Department: 421 posts
- Higher Education Department: 48 posts
- Labour and Employment Department: 3 posts
JKSSB Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
- Online application begins: September 10, 2026
- Last date to apply online: October 9, 2026
- Examination date: To be announced separately by JKSSB
JKSSB Recruitment 2026: Selection Process
- Written Objective (OMR-based) Examination
- Merit prepared on the basis of written examination marks
- Document Verification of shortlisted candidates
- Final selection as per eligibility and recruitment rules
- There will be negative marking of one-fourth marks for every incorrect answer.
Documents Required For JKSSB Recruitment 2026
Check the following documents required for Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Recruitment 2026:
- Domicile Certificate
- Educational Qualification Certificates
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Birth Certificate/Date of Birth proof
- Valid Photo Identity Proof
- Passport-size photographs
- Bonafide/Equivalence Certificate (where applicable)
- Any post-specific eligibility certificates required by JKSSB
Interested candidates should verify their eligibility and complete the online application before the October 9 deadline.