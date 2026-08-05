JKSSB Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For 518 Posts: Apply Online From September 10

JKSSB Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released notification for the recruitment of 518 UT, Divisional and District Cadre posts across multiple departments, including Agriculture Production, Health and Medical Education, Higher Education, and Labour & Employment. Eligible candidates can submit their online applications through the official website from September 10 to October 9, 2026. The application fee is Rs. 600 for General category candidates, while SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS and PwBD candidates are required to pay Rs. 500. Selections will be based on a written examination followed by document verification.

Official Notice: JKSSB Recruitment 2026

JKSSB Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

A total of 518 vacancies have been announced across four departments. The department-wise vacancy details are given below.

Agriculture Production Department: 46 posts

46 posts Health and Medical Education Department: 421 posts

421 posts Higher Education Department: 48 posts

48 posts Labour and Employment Department: 3 posts

JKSSB Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Online application begins: September 10, 2026

September 10, 2026 Last date to apply online: October 9, 2026

October 9, 2026 Examination date: To be announced separately by JKSSB

JKSSB Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

Written Objective (OMR-based) Examination

Merit prepared on the basis of written examination marks

Document Verification of shortlisted candidates

Final selection as per eligibility and recruitment rules

There will be negative marking of one-fourth marks for every incorrect answer.

Documents Required For JKSSB Recruitment 2026

Check the following documents required for Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Recruitment 2026:

Domicile Certificate

Educational Qualification Certificates

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Birth Certificate/Date of Birth proof

Valid Photo Identity Proof

Passport-size photographs

Bonafide/Equivalence Certificate (where applicable)

Any post-specific eligibility certificates required by JKSSB

Interested candidates should verify their eligibility and complete the online application before the October 9 deadline.