JKCET 2021: Application Window Opens For Editing, Uploading Class 12 Marks

JKCET 2021 application will open today for students to upload their Class 12 marks

The window for editing the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) application will open today, August 12. Candidates can edit their application till August 19. Students will now be able to enter their Class 12 marks in the JKCET 2021 application form. All those who have registered for the JKCET 2021 exam will be required to upload their Class 12 marks. Students need to feed in total marks, marks obtained in Chemistry, Physics and Maths. Candidates must login at jkbopee.gov.in to edit or modify their application forms.

JKCET Application Form: Steps To Upload Class 12 Marks

Go to the official website of JKCET 2021-- jkbopee.gov.in

Under the online application tab on the homepage, click on the link that reads: "CET Engineering Editing Form"

Enter your application ID and date of birth. Students will also be required to enter captcha in the login window to get access to the application form

You will now receive an OTP on your registered mobile number/email

Enter the OTP, click on the ‘verify’ tab and check your application form.

Now, click on the “Edit form” option available on your computer screen

Enter your Class 12 marks and other details

Once you have submitted your marks, click on the ‘Upload document’ tab and upload the documents in the prescribed format

Download the hardcopy of the application form for future reference

JKCET is held for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology courses in government and private colleges in Jammu and Kashmir for the academic session 2021-22. JKCET is conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE).