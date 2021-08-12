  • Home
  • Education
  • JKCET 2021: Application Window Opens For Editing, Uploading Class 12 Marks

JKCET 2021: Application Window Opens For Editing, Uploading Class 12 Marks

The window for editing the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) application will open today, August 12. Candidates must login at jkbopee.gov.in to edit or modify their application forms.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 12, 2021 12:56 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JKCET 2021 Application Window To Open Tomorrow To Upload Class 12 Marks
JKCET 2021 Application Deadline Extended Again Till May 20
JKCET 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 10
Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET): Know About Eligibility, Application, Exam Pattern
Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) Registration Deadline Extended Till April 30
Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) Registration To Close On April 16
JKCET 2021: Application Window Opens For Editing, Uploading Class 12 Marks
JKCET 2021 application will open today for students to upload their Class 12 marks
New Delhi:

The window for editing the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) application will open today, August 12. Candidates can edit their application till August 19. Students will now be able to enter their Class 12 marks in the JKCET 2021 application form. All those who have registered for the JKCET 2021 exam will be required to upload their Class 12 marks. Students need to feed in total marks, marks obtained in Chemistry, Physics and Maths. Candidates must login at jkbopee.gov.in to edit or modify their application forms.

JKCET Application Form: Steps To Upload Class 12 Marks

  • Go to the official website of JKCET 2021-- jkbopee.gov.in
  • Under the online application tab on the homepage, click on the link that reads: "CET Engineering Editing Form"
  • Enter your application ID and date of birth. Students will also be required to enter captcha in the login window to get access to the application form
  • You will now receive an OTP on your registered mobile number/email
  • Enter the OTP, click on the ‘verify’ tab and check your application form.
  • Now, click on the “Edit form” option available on your computer screen
  • Enter your Class 12 marks and other details
  • Once you have submitted your marks, click on the ‘Upload document’ tab and upload the documents in the prescribed format
  • Download the hardcopy of the application form for future reference

JKCET is held for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology courses in government and private colleges in Jammu and Kashmir for the academic session 2021-22. JKCET is conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE).

Click here for more Education News
Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UPCET 2021: Exam Dates Released By NTA, Check Schedule Here
UPCET 2021: Exam Dates Released By NTA, Check Schedule Here
CUSAT CAT Result 2021: Cochin University Releases UG, PG Rank List
CUSAT CAT Result 2021: Cochin University Releases UG, PG Rank List
AP EAMCET 2021 Admit Card Today. Where, How To Download
AP EAMCET 2021 Admit Card Today. Where, How To Download
Maharashtra CET 2021: Registration Reopens Today; How, Where To Apply
Maharashtra CET 2021: Registration Reopens Today; How, Where To Apply
TS LAWCET 2021 Admit Card Releasing Today
TS LAWCET 2021 Admit Card Releasing Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................