  • JKBOSE 11th Class Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard

JKBOSE 11th Class Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, How To Download Scorecard

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 11th result 2022 today, September 6.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 6, 2022 8:00 pm IST

JKBOSE 11th Class Result 2022 Declared

JKBOSE 11th Class Result 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 11th result 2022 today, September 6. The students can check the JKBOSE 11th Class result from the official website- jkbose.nic.in. To check and download the JKBOSE 11th Class result 2022, candidates need to log in with their roll number and registration number.

The JKBOSE 11th Class scorecard will include details like student's roll number, date of birth, parent's name, subject, maximum marks, marks secured, total marks and result status among others. The candidates can check the JKBOSE 11th Class result by following the simple steps provided below.

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website of JKBOSE- jkbose.ac.in
  • Click on the "JKBOSE 11th Class Result 2022" link
  • Enter roll number and registration number
  • JKBOSE 11th result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Check the result, download and take a printout for future use.

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2022: Direct Link

