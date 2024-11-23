Advertisement

JK Police SI Recruitment 2024: Notification For 669 Vacancies Out, Check Details

JK Police SI Recruitment 2024: Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
JK Police SI Recruitment 2024: Notification For 669 Vacancies Out, Check Details
JK Police SI Recruitment 2024: This recruitment drive aims to fill 669 positions.

JK Police SI Recruitment 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) Department. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to submit applications starting December 3, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 669 positions.  

The official notification states: "The candidates seeking to apply for the advertised posts shall be domiciles of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and must possess a valid Domicile Certificate issued by the Competent Authority in the prescribed format on or before the cut-off date, i.e., the last date for submission of online application forms, which, unless otherwise extended, shall be January 02, 2025." 

JK Police SI Recruitment 2024: Application Fee  

SC, ST-1, ST-2, and EWS categories: Rs 600  
Other categories: Rs 700  

Candidates can pay fees only through online modes, such as Net Banking, Credit, or Debit cards, as per the official notice.  

JK Police SI Recruitment 2024: Selection Process 

Written Examination  

The exam will be conducted in English and will include Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions. Negative marking will apply for each wrong answer.  

Physical Standard Test (PST) 

Based on the written test results, candidates will be shortlisted for the Physical Standard Test.  

Physical Endurance Test (PET)

After clearing the PST, candidates will be shortlisted for the Physical Endurance Test, which includes a long race, push-ups, and shot put.  

Document Verification

After clearing the PET, candidates will be called for document verification. Candidates must appear with self-attested photocopies of each document/certificate and their online application form.  
  
Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.  

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
JK Police, JK Police SI, Sub Inspector
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com