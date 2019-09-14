Jindal Global University's Law School appoints 75 full time faculty members in 2019

Jindal Global University's Law School has appointed 75 full time faculty members in 2019, out of which over 60 per cent are women, the varsity said on Friday.

The appointments in the tenth year since the varsity's foundation in 2009, Jindal Global Law School improves the faculty-student ratio to 1:12, said varsity's Vice Chancellor Prof C Raj Kumar.

Prof Kumar said that the appointments were made to promote the role of women in faculty and leadership positions.

"At a time when gender diversity is a serious issue affecting institutions in India, the commitment of JGLS to promoting the role of women in faculty and leadership positions is reflected in the fact that 63 per cent of the new faculty members and 50 per cent of the overall faculty members in JGLS are women, with 40 per cent of JGLS's leadership positions tenured by women faculty members," he said.

When JGLS was established in 2009, the faculty-student ratio was nearly 1:15, the varsity said.

