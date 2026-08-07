Jharkhand Students' Protest Live Updates: Chaos broke out during the students' protest march in Ranchi on Friday after ink was allegedly thrown at AISA National President Neha Bora. The incident occurred while she was participating in the demonstration over the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations. The students' protest entered its 14th day today and has received widespread support from several student organisations across Jharkhand.
Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly and BJP leader Babulal Marandi on Friday criticised the state government over the protests against alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations. He said the government should engage in dialogue with the protesting students instead of avoiding them.
So far, the Jharkhand Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a total of 19 people in connection with the alleged irregularities in the JPSC recruitment examinations.
Jharkhand Students' Protest Live Updates: Here Are The Latest Updates
Jharkhand Students' Protest Live: CPI(ML) Condemns Ink Attack On AISA President Neha Bora
Several organisations, including CPI(ML) Liberation and two students' bodies, condemned the ink attack on All India Students' Association president Neha Bora during a protest march to the Jharkhand Assembly on Friday over alleged irregularities in state recruitment exams.
Jharkhand Students' Protest Live: NDA Leaders Call out Congress' 'Double Standards'
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday attacked the Congress party, accusing it of adopting "double standards" in dealing with the BJP-led Centre and the Opposition-ruled states, particularly Jharkhand, regarding allegations of exam irregularities.
Speaking to IANS outside the Parliament House, Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said: "Regarding the protest in Jharkhand, I believe that the government, especially the policymakers whom the youth look up to, should continuously engage in dialogue with the students. I am happy that our Central government has respected their sentiments and given them due importance. I believe the Jharkhand government should also do the same."
Jharkhand Students' Protest Live: Man Who Threw Ink At Neha Bora Detained
The man who allegedly threw ink at AISA President Neha Bora at the student protest site has been taken into police custody.
#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: The man who allegedly threw ink at AISA President Neha Bora at the student protest site has been taken into police custody. pic.twitter.com/K4SlHGs9Ux— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026
Jharkhand Students' Protest Live: Government To Hold Talks Only With Students
The Jharkhand government has told students protesting against the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) that it will hold talks only with the students and their representatives. The government objected to the inclusion of a journalist, a lawyer, and an expert in the students' delegation.
The protesting students are now discussing the issue among themselves to finalise the delegation for the meeting.
Jharkhand Students' Protest Live: AISA Chief Seeks Removal Of Private Agencies Facing Corruption Charges
AISA National President Neha Bora said, "...Every examination conducted in Jharkhand and across the country must be held in a transparent and accountable manner by government institutions. Whenever a paper leak occurs, the responsibility cannot simply be shifted to private agencies."
#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: AISA President Neha Bora says, "... Every examination conducted in Jharkhand and across the country must be conducted in a transparent and accountable manner by government institutions. Whenever a paper leak occurs, the responsibility cannot simply be… pic.twitter.com/6Fuu78kLP6— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026
Jharkhand Students' Protest Live: Ink Thrown at AISA Chief Neha Bora During Ranchi March
Chaos broke out during the students' protest march in Ranchi on Friday after ink was thrown at AISA National President Neha Bora. The incident occurred while she was participating in the protest march over the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations.
Jharkhand Students' Protest Live: AISA National President Meets Students on Hunger Strike
Neha Bora, National President of AISA, on Friday met students on hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi. The protest against the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand entered its 14th day on Friday, with six students continuing their hunger strike.
Jharkhand Students' Protest Live: BJP MLA Says Rahul Gandhi Does Not Know Way To Jharkhand
BJP MLA Kumar Ujjwal Das says, "Rahul Gandhi does not know the way to Jharkhand. He only knows how to stay in Delhi and do Delhi politics."
Ranchi, Jharkhand: BJP MLA Kumar Ujjwal Das says, "Rahul Gandhi does not know the way to Jharkhand. He only knows how to stay in Delhi and do Delhi politics. Whenever he sees an opportunity to target the BJP, he shows up there. But when it comes to the problems faced by the youth… pic.twitter.com/MJuqfBokOZ— IANS (@ians_india) August 7, 2026
Jharkhand Students' Protest Live: Congress MLA Says Party Stands With Students
Congress MLA Rajesh Kachhap said the party stands with the students of Jharkhand.
Responding to BJP leaders' demand for a CBI inquiry into the alleged examination irregularities, Kachhap told IANS, "One thing I would like to say is that BJP leaders are demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter. If they are insisting on a CBI investigation, it could mean that those associated with the BJP want to protect the people involved. The CBI investigations initiated in 2002 and 2004 have still not reached a closure report. If we hand this case over to the CBI now, those earlier cases would also have to be addressed first. They have already been pending for nearly 15 years, and this case could face similar delays."
Jharkhand Students' Protest Live: BJP MLAs Protest Outside Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha
BJP MLAs today protested outside the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha over alleged examination irregularities and paper leaks involving the JPSC and JSSC.
Jharkhand Students' Protest Live: Student On Hunger Strike Shifted To Hospital After Health Deteriorates
A student who was on a hunger strike was shifted from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Sadar Hospital for treatment after his health reportedly deteriorated.
VIDEO | Ranchi, Jharkhand: A student, who was on hunger strike, is being shifted from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Sadar Hospital for treatment after his health reportedly deteriorated.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 7, 2026
The protest against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand entered… pic.twitter.com/FgvGcBoHNW
Jharkhand Students' Protest Live: Support Grows for JPSC-JSSC Agitation
Student organisations across Jharkhand and supporters outside the state have backed the ongoing agitation against alleged recruitment irregularities.
Jharkhand Students' Protest Live: CID Arrests 19 People So Far
The Jharkhand CID has arrested 19 people so far in connection with the alleged irregularities in the JPSC recruitment examinations.
Jharkhand Students' Protest Live: Babulal Marandi Urges Government to Hold Talks
BJP leader Babulal Marandi has urged the Jharkhand government to engage with the protesting students instead of avoiding their demands.
Jharkhand Students' Protest Live: Agitation Enters Day 14
The protest has entered its 14th day, with student organisations demanding a transparent and corruption-free JPSC and JSSC recruitment process.
Jharkhand Students' Protest Live: Vidhan Sabha March Begins
Student organisations have launched the Vidhan Sabha March, urging aspirants from across the state to join the protest over alleged JPSC and JSSC recruitment irregularities.