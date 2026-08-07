Jharkhand Students' Protest Live: NDA Leaders Call out Congress' 'Double Standards'

Jharkhand Students' Protest Live Updates: Chaos broke out during the students' protest march in Ranchi on Friday after ink was allegedly thrown at AISA National President Neha Bora. The incident occurred while she was participating in the demonstration over the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) recruitment examinations. The students' protest entered its 14th day today and has received widespread support from several student organisations across Jharkhand.

Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly and BJP leader Babulal Marandi on Friday criticised the state government over the protests against alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations. He said the government should engage in dialogue with the protesting students instead of avoiding them.

So far, the Jharkhand Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a total of 19 people in connection with the alleged irregularities in the JPSC recruitment examinations.

Jharkhand Students' Protest Live Updates: Here Are The Latest Updates