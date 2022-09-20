Jharkhand Academic Council Announces 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Results 2022

JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Results 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the Class 10, 12 compartment exam results 2022. The candidates appeared in the secondary, intermediate compartmental exams can check the results on the official website- jacresults.com. ALSO READ | Jharkhand Board JAC Class 9 Result 2022 Declared, 92.27% Pass

According to JAC, the pass percentage in the secondary compartment exam was 48.36 per cent, while in intermediate compartment exam, the pass percentage in Science stream was 46.22 per cent, Commerce- 77.52 per cent, Arts- 58.93 per cent.

JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Results 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- jacresults.com Click on secondary, intermediate compartment exam result link Enter roll code, roll number JAC 10th, 12th compartment exam results will appear on the screen Download, and take a print out for further reference.

JAC has also released the results for Madhyama and Madrasa exams. The pass percentage in the Madhyama exam touched at 96.17 per cent, while for Madrasa exam, the pass percentage of Fazil was at 100 per cent, Alim-H- 97.56 per cent, Alim- 98.93 per cent.

The scorecards are available to download on the official website- jacresults.com.

