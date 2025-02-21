JEE Main Session 2: Seat availability At NITs, JoSAA 2025 Counselling And Other Details

Online registrations for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 will close on February 25, 2025. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of the JEE Main to fill the application forms by 9 pm on the last day. The payment deadline for the Session 2 exam is 11:50 pm. Eligible candidates can visit https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/information-bulletin/ for further details and instructions.



The exam is conducted for providing admission to aspiring engineers in premier institutes of the country. By participating in JEE Main and subsequent counselling rounds, students can secure admission to renowned institutes including:

31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs)

26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)

3 Schools of Planning and Architecture (SPAs)

37 Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)

1 IIEST, Shibpur

Seat allocation process

Students who qualify for JEE Main can participate in the counselling process through the official website (https://josaa.nic.in and https://csab.nic.in), where they will find detailed instructions for each step, including registration, document verification, preference selection, counselling schedules, and seat allotment. JoSAA 2025 is jointly organised by IIT Kanpur and NIT Rourkela. CSAB 2025 is led by NIT Rourkela.



Seats availability

As per the official information shared by NIT Rourkela, "Each year, nearly 24,000 seats are available across NITs in India. In 2025, approximately 2,000 seats are expected to be reserved under the state quota for NIT system in the northeast states, along with 740 seats under the NEUT category."



To address the unique challenges faced by northeast students, CSAB offers tailored opportunities through dedicated counselling rounds:



CSAB-NEUT Round: Allocates seats in AICTE-approved institutes across India for students from NE states and union territories with limited technical education facilities



CSAB Special Round: Provides an additional chance for candidates who did not secure a seat through JoSAA/CSAB counselling to gain admission to NIT+ institutions

The JoSAA/CSAB counselling process offers several benefits:

Exclusive seat reservations: Reserved seats for NE students provide access to top institutions.

Multiple chances for admission: The two CSAB Special Rounds allow students to secure seats even if they miss out during the main rounds.



Convenient and transparent process: The online system streamlines the process of registration, document verification, and seat allotment, allowing students to complete all formalities from their homes. Multilingual support is available to help students and parents navigate the process.

Diverse course options: Students can choose from a wide array of programmes, including traditional fields like Civil and Mechanical Engineering and emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Data Science.



Enhanced career prospects: Graduates from IITs, NITs, and other top institutes often secure positions in leading industries, government agencies, and startups. They enjoy lucrative careers with opportunities to innovate and make significant contributions to their fields.