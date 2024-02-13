JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Result Announced, Check Steps To Download Scorecards

JEE Main 2024 Result: The scores achieved by candidates will be deemed final.

The final answer keys and the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session 1 exams have been released. Students can check their results by visiting the official website. Individuals aiming to enhance their scores have the option to participate in Session 2.

For candidates taking both sessions of JEE Mains 2024, their highest score out of the two will be utilised to determine their All-India ranks.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates from JEE Main will qualify for JEE Advanced 2024.

The counselling processes will begin following the conclusion of both sessions of JEE Main and the JEE Advanced exams.

The Paper 1 exams were conducted on 27, 29, 30, 31 January, and 1 February, while the Paper 2 exam was held on 24 January.

Those who clear the JEE Main will be eligible to appear in the JEE Advanced exam, with registration expected to commence in April 2024.

JEE Main Result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official website.

Sign in to the candidate portal using the application number and password.

Locate and select the option for the JEE Main 2024 result.

The results for JEE Main 2024 will be shown.

Download the JEE Main 2024 scorecard.

JEE Main Result 2024: Direct Link To Access Scorecards

The deadline for registering for the JEE Main Session 2 in 2024 is March 2, 2024. Those aspiring to pursue engineering and planning to take the JEE exam for a second attempt must complete and submit their application before the specified date through the official website.

This year, 12 lakh students registered for both sessions of the JEE Mains exam, with 11.70 lakh appearing.