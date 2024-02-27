JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 January Session Result To Be Announced Shortly, Check Details

JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Result of candidates found engaging in unfair practices will be cancelled.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 Paper 2 shortly. Those who took the JEE Main 2024 BArch/BPlanning examination on January 24 will be able to access their results by visiting the official website once they are released.

JEE application number and password will be required to access the scorecards. The result will include the scores attained in both BArch and BPlanning papers.

JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 Results 2024: Step To Download Scores

Go to the official JEE Main 2024 website

Select the updated JEE Main 2024 session 1 paper 2 result link on the homepage

Input your JEE Main application number, date of birth, and the displayed security pin.

Access and download scorecards.

After the announcement of the results, institutions offering BArch and BPlanning programmes will determine admission cut-offs based on percentile scores. Successful candidates can then engage in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process for enrollment.

To stay updated on relevant information and specifics, candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA JEE Main website.