JEE Advanced 2026 Registration To Start On April 23 For Qualified Candidates

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, will start the online registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 from April 23, as officially announced by the institute. The application window will remain open till May 2, 2026, on the offical website, jeeadv.nic.in. However, the registered candidates can make the online fee payment till May 4, 2026.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Main 2026 result on April 20, along with the list of candidates qualified for JEE Advanced entrance exam. Through the JEE Advanced, candidates compete for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) offering undergraduate courses in Engineering, Sciences, and Architecture.

The registration window will open at 10 am for qualified candidates. Candidates must note that the examination pattern for JEE Advanced 2026 will remain consistent with that of previous JEE Advanced examinations.

Courses Offered At IITs

Given below is the list of academic programmes offered at IITs, according to the official Information Brochure.

Bachelor of Technology (BTech)

Bachelor of Science (BS)

Bachelor of Architecture (BArch)

Integrated Master of Technology (Integrated MTech)

Integrated Bachelor of Science and Master of Science (Integrated BS-MS)

Dual Degree BTech-MTech

Dual Degree BS-MS

Dual Degree BTech-MBA

Dual Degree BS-MBA

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the institute to know more about the courses offered. Admission to various undergraduate programmes across IITs will be done through the JEE Advanced, according to the official document.

Other Institutes Considering JEE Advanced Rank

In addition to IITs, certain other institutes also admit students using the JEE Advanced rank.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam

The organising institute, IIT Roorkee, will conduct the JEE Advanced 2026 on May 17. Appearing in both papers is compulsory for all candidates. Paper 1 is scheduled from 9 am to 12 pm, followed by Paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.