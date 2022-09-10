JEE Advanced 2022 Result To Be Announced Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) on Sunday, September 11 at 10 am. Along with the JEE Advanced 2022 result, the merit list will be announced. The candidates can check and download the JEE Advanced 2022 merit list on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Know Last Five Years' Pass Percentage

Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with branch preferences. Use Now



Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

To access the JEE Advanced 2022 result, candidates will be required to log in to the website with credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth. JEE Advanced 2022 was earlier held on August 28, and as many as 1.56 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering entrance exam. READ MORE | JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check Last Year's IIT Cut-Offs For BTech Computer Science And Engineering

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Steps To Check

To check and download JEE Advanced 2022 result, these steps are to be followed:

Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in Click on the designated result link Insert login credentials including JEE Advanced registration number and date of birth Submit and access JEE Advanced 2022 result Download JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.

The JEE Advanced marks vs ranks 2022 analysis will be available soon following the declaration of result. The JEE Advanced 2022 ranks are valid for admission to the engineering courses in the IITs for the academic year 2022-23.

The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA 2022) counselling process will commence on September 12. The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in a total of six rounds, candidates can confirm the allotment result by opting for the freeze, float and slide options.

The candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in for updates on JEE Advanced 2022 result.