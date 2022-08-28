JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Today; Instructions, Key Points For Candidates

JEE Advanced 2022 exam today

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 examination is going to be held today, August 28. The six hours long examination will be in two shifts- shift one is from 9 am and shift two is from 2.30 pm. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the JEE advanced 2022 admit card along with a valid identity proof, without which one will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Apart from these, candidates can only have their pen, pencil and a transparent water bottle inside the JEE Advanced exam centre.

Latest: Use JEE AdvancedCollege Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM. Use Now

Recommended: Try JEE College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

At the time of entry into the exam hall, the body temperature of the candidates will also be checked. Candidates need to hand over their JEE Advanced 2022 admit card, which contains a duly filled and signed self-declaration form to the invigilator of the exam.

It is important for candidates to reach the exam centre one hour before the examination to avoid last minute rush. It is important for candidates to carry out the mandatory formalities after arriving in the exam hall like signing in the scribble pad, entering the registration number in the proper space provided, and marking attendance in the roll list.

Candidates must take their assigned seats in the examination hall and necessary movement is restricted within the hall. The parents of the candidate are not permitted to attend the examination hall under any circumstances. Candidates need to adhere to all of the instructions of the invigilator inside the exam hall.

Candidates need to keep their minds calm and attend the questions without anxiety and restlessness. If anyone is stuck in any question, have some water, take a few deep breaths, recall and get started again.