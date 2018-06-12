Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Super 30's Anand Kumar, Students For JEE Advanced Success

"This year 26/30 underprivileged children trained by Anand Kumar at his Super 30 Academy in Bihar, passed the highly competitive IIT entrance exam. I salute and congratulate this true Indian Hero and his students on their incredible achievement," Mr. Gandhi tweeted.
This year 26/30 underprivileged children trained by Anand Kumar at his Super 30 Academy in Bihar, passed the highly competitive IIT entrance exam.
I salute & congratulate this true Indian Hero & his students on their incredible achievement. @Anand_Super_30pic.twitter.com/wkoCoYv4vK
Anand Kumar founded 'Super 30' in 2002 and trains meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds for JEE exams.
Talking about the success of his students, Anand Kumar told PTI, "It is immensely satisfying to see students from the remotest corners, where winds of development have not reached yet and life continues to be a struggle, competing with the best and the privileged lot."
Students who are mentored at 'Super 30' all come from humble backgrounds. Onirjit Goswami who cleared JEE Advanced this year is son of a small factory worker in Kanpur. He told PTI that he always wanted to do well in life but cracking JEE was a distant dream.
In the past 16 years, around 500 students from the institute have qualified for admission to IITs.
