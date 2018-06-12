Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Super 30's Anand Kumar, Students For JEE Advanced Success

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today congratulated the 26 underprivileged children from the 'Super 30' Academy in Bihar who qualified the JEE Advanced 2018 exam.

Education | Edited by | Updated: June 12, 2018 15:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Super 30's Anand Kumar, Students For JEE Advanced Success

Anand Kumar's 'Super 30' trains students from underprivileged backgrounds for JEE.

New Delhi:  Congress president Rahul Gandhi yesterday congratulated the 26 underprivileged children from the 'Super 30' Academy in Bihar who qualified the JEE Advanced 2018 competitive examination. In a Twitter post, the Congress leader also praised Super 30 mentor Anand Kumar who trains these children at the Academy and called him a "true Indian Hero". IIT Kanpur announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results for admission to IITs on Sunday.

"This year 26/30 underprivileged children trained by Anand Kumar at his Super 30 Academy in Bihar, passed the highly competitive IIT entrance exam. I salute and congratulate this true Indian Hero and his students on their incredible achievement," Mr. Gandhi tweeted.
 
Anand Kumar founded 'Super 30' in 2002 and trains meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds for JEE exams. 

Talking about the success of his students, Anand Kumar told PTI, "It is immensely satisfying to see students from the remotest corners, where winds of development have not reached yet and life continues to be a struggle, competing with the best and the privileged lot."

Students who are mentored at 'Super 30' all come from humble backgrounds. Onirjit Goswami who cleared JEE Advanced this year is son of a small factory worker in Kanpur. He told PTI that he always wanted to do well in life but cracking JEE was a distant dream.

In the past 16 years, around 500 students from the institute have qualified for admission to IITs.

Comments
(With Inputs from PTI)

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rahul GandhiSuper 30

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
FIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 ProFifa World CupSensexHIVMarket

................................ Advertisement ................................