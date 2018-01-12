JAC Time Table 2018 Released; Check Secondary (Class 10), Intermediate (Class 12) Date Sheets Here

JAC Class 10 exams will begin with Music paper on March 8 and end with Sanskrit paper on March 21. According to the schedule, the class 10 or secondary exams will be held in the morning shifts (9.45 AM - 1.00 PM) and the intermediate exam will be conducted in afternoon shifts (2.00 PM - 5.15 PM).
The JAC intermediate exams will begin with Geology and Music on March 8 and will end with Computer Science and Anthropology on March 27.
JAC Class 10, 12 Time Table 2018: Check Here
The candidates who are searching for JAC time table 2018 may check them here:
Commentsdevelopment this week, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also released the date sheets for annual class 10, 12 exams. The CBSE board will begin the exams from 5 March 2018, after Holi festival. While class 10 board exams will continue till 4 April, for class 12 students the exams will be held till 12 April 2018.
Click here for more Education News