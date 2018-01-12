JAC Time Table 2018 Released; Check Secondary (Class 10), Intermediate (Class 12) Date Sheets Here Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the time table or date sheet for annual secondary (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT JAC Time Table 2018 Released; Check Secondary (Class 10), Intermediate (Class 12) Date Sheets Here New Delhi: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the time table or date sheet for annual secondary (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations. The JAC, which is the official organisor of the annual school exams has released the date sheet on the official website of the council and according to the schedule, both class 10 and class 12 annual exams will start from March 8. While the Class 10 exams will be concluded on March 21, the class 12 or intermediate exams will be held till March 27.



JAC Class 10 exams will begin with Music paper on March 8 and end with Sanskrit paper on March 21. According to the schedule, the class 10 or secondary exams will be held in the morning shifts (9.45 AM - 1.00 PM) and the intermediate exam will be conducted in afternoon shifts (2.00 PM - 5.15 PM).



The JAC intermediate exams will begin with Geology and Music on March 8 and will end with Computer Science and Anthropology on March 27.

JAC Class 10, 12 Time Table 2018: Check Here

