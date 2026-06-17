ISRO Announces 18 Junior Research Fellow Openings For Researchers; Check Details

ISRO JRF 2026 Openings: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for 18 Junior Research Fellow (JRF) positions at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru. The opportunity is aimed at young researchers who wish to build a career in space science and technology.

ISRO Opens Doors for Aspiring Researchers

According to the official notification, selected candidates will get a chance to work on research projects related to areas such as electronics, mechanical engineering, computer science, physics, chemistry, and materials science. The positions are temporary and meant for research purposes, but they offer valuable hands-on experience in advanced scientific work.

Read Official Notice Here

Eligibility Criteria for Applicants

Candidates applying for the posts must have a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject with a strong academic record. They should also have qualified national-level examinations such as NET, GATE, or equivalent tests wherever applicable. Applicants are advised to check the detailed discipline-wise eligibility requirements mentioned in the official notification before applying.

Direct Link To Apply Here

Salary and Other Benefitsf

Selected candidates will receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 37,000. In addition, they will be eligible for House Rent Allowance (HRA) as per government norms. Apart from financial support, the fellowship provides an opportunity to work alongside experienced scientists and researchers on important projects related to India's space programme.

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How to Apply

The application process is completely online through the ISRO recruitment portal. Interested candidates should fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents within the prescribed timeline. It is important to review all details carefully before submission to avoid errors.