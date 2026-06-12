ISC Revaluation Results 2026 Out, Here's How Students Can Check Their Marks

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ISC Revaluation Results 2026 for students who applied for rechecking of their answer scripts. Candidates who were not satisfied with their original marks and opted for the revaluation process can now access their updated results online. Students and schools can check the revised marks by logging into the official portal using the required credentials. The results are also available through DigiLocker for easy access.

How to Check ISC Revaluation Result 2026?

Visit the official CISCE results portal.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to view the updated result.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

ISC Improvement Exam 2026 Begins From June 15

Along with the release of the ISC Revaluation Results 2026, CISCE has confirmed that the ISC Improvement Examination 2026 will begin on June 15, 2026. The examinations will be conducted in multiple subjects, with each paper carrying a duration of three hours.

The improvement examination schedule includes subjects such as Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Commerce, Economics, English, Computer Science, Psychology, Geography, Business Studies, and several language papers. The examinations will continue until July 1, 2026.

Students appearing for the improvement exams should carefully review the official timetable and prepare accordingly. These examinations provide an opportunity for candidates to improve their performance and enhance their overall scores.

The release of the ISC Revaluation Results 2026 marks an important step for students awaiting revised scores, while the upcoming improvement examinations offer another chance to achieve better academic results.