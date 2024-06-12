Internet Slams Institute For Showing Same Student Securing Rank 1 And 11 In IIT JEE

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 results. Ved Lahoti of the IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL), securing 355 out of 360 marks. Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel of the IIT Bombay zone is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 7, achieving 332 out of 360 marks.

A day after the announcement of the entrance exam results, an advertisement in leading English daily featuring toppers from Narayana Educational Institutions got massive attention from X users. The advertisement showed the same student in Rank 1 and 11 topper. The ad featured a student named Matcha Balaaditya as both AIR 1 and AIR 11.

A user compared the picture of the student with his childhood dream of putting Sachin Tendulkar in two slots in a cricket match. The user posted on X, "When I was a kid, and if Sachin got out early, I used to think, why can't we send Sachin again, with some disguise, nobody will notice with a helmet on. Now check the 1st and 11th ranker."

When I was a kid, and if Sachin got out early, I used to think, why can't we send Sachin again, with some disguise, nobody will notice with a helmet on.



Now check the 1st and 11th ranker.

A user called Kunal Gupta responded on the post saying, They couldn't even do a real photoshoot, just cropped the faces in each one of them. Check out the collars. Sigh!"



Another user called Raj Shankar Ghosh posted, "At lease for the 11th they should have used a helmet or put him in Dhoti Kurta."



X user Sandeep Baisla, responded by posting, "Art of copy paste used to the hilt."



Anupama Singh, mentioned, "This is crazy. Ek aur ek Gyarah hote hai. This is the perfect example."

Sathish posted, "Woh log chess players hai.. Pawn ko doosri taraf le jaake double Queen karne waale hai"



Uday Patel said, "They will say they are twins brother."



Rancho, tweeted, "Jhuth bhi acchi tarah se nahi bolte ye class wale."

As per the official website of the Narayana institute, Matcha Baladitya has secured rank 1 in the OBC category and rank 11 in the overall category.