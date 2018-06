International Yoga Day: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Performs Asanas With Students

The Department of AYUSH organised the event.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said everyone should practice yoga for a complete and healthy life free from stress. "Yoga is a great tool to keep the mind under control.Five minutes of yoga will relieve one of any kind of stress,"the Chief Minister said at a function here to mark the International Day of Yoga. Noting that yoga was our "valuable heritage," N Chandrababu Naidu said it should become part of everyone's life. Yoga and meditation would help humans lead a complete life, he added. The Chief Minister, who is a regular practitioner of yoga, performed various 'asanas' along with some college students on the occasion. The Department of AYUSH organised the event.