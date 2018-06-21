International Yoga Day: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Performs Asanas With Students The Chief Minister, who is a regular practitioner of yoga, performed various 'asanas' along with some college students on the occasion.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Department of AYUSH organised the event. Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said everyone should practice yoga for a complete and healthy life free from stress. "Yoga is a great tool to keep the mind under control.Five minutes of yoga will relieve one of any kind of stress,"the Chief Minister said at a function here to mark the International Day of Yoga. Noting that yoga was our "valuable heritage," N Chandrababu Naidu said it should become part of everyone's life. Yoga and meditation would help humans lead a complete life, he added.



The Chief Minister, who is a regular practitioner of yoga, performed various 'asanas' along with some college students on the occasion. The Department of AYUSH organised the event.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said everyone should practice yoga for a complete and healthy life free from stress. "Yoga is a great tool to keep the mind under control.Five minutes of yoga will relieve one of any kind of stress,"the Chief Minister said at a function here to mark the International Day of Yoga. Noting that yoga was our "valuable heritage," N Chandrababu Naidu said it should become part of everyone's life. Yoga and meditation would help humans lead a complete life, he added. The Chief Minister, who is a regular practitioner of yoga, performed various 'asanas' along with some college students on the occasion. The Department of AYUSH organised the event. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter