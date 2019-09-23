Union Minister Distributes Prize To Winners Of Sign Language Competition 2019

Union Minister distributes prize to winners of Sign Language competition

Mr. Thawarchand Gehlot, the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, today, awarded the winners of second 'Sign Language Competition'. Students with hearing disability from Delhi-NCR submitted entries for joke-telling, story-telling, mimicry, and essay competition.

September 23 is celebrated as International Sign Language Day. Sign Language Day is celebrated to raise awareness about sign language and make it universal. The theme for this year was "Sign Language-Rights for all".

Addressing the event, the Union Minister applauded the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre's (ISLRTC) efforts in bringing out a Dictionary of 6000 Sign Language words and hoped that 4000 more new Sign Words will be added in to it by 2020.

He also said that that Sign Languages have an ancient history and now a days these are being developed in a modern manner. Efforts are also on to bring uniformity in these sign languages at national and international level.

Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Mr. Krishan Pal Gurjar and Mr. Rattan Lal Kataria, were Guest of Honor at the event.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.