IBBI, IICA Sign MoU For Academic Collaboration

The IICA, which is established by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, is a think tank and a Centre of Excellence to support growth of the corporate sector.
It offers capacity building and advisory solutions to Government, statutory authorities, and the private sector.
The IBBI, which is established under the The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code), exercises regulatory oversight over the Insolvency Professionals, Insolvency Professional Agencies and Information Utilities. It writes and enforces rules for processes, namely, corporate insolvency resolution, corporate liquidation, individual insolvency resolution and individual bankruptcy under the Code.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code) provides for reorganisation and insolvency resolution of corporate persons, partnership firms and individuals in a time bound manner for maximization of the value of assets of such persons, to promote entrepreneurship, availability of credit and balance the interests of all the stakeholders and, for this purpose, has established an institutional infrastructure comprising of Adjudicating Authorities, the IBBI, insolvency professionals, insolvency professional agencies and information utilities.
