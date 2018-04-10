IBBI, IICA Sign MoU For Academic Collaboration The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA).

Share EMAIL PRINT MoU was signed for collaboration in research, publication and advancement of knowledge New Delhi: The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA). The MoU was signed for collaboration in research and publication, advancement of knowledge, capacity building, awareness and advocacy initiatives among others.



The IICA, which is established by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, is a think tank and a Centre of Excellence to support growth of the corporate sector.



It offers capacity building and advisory solutions to Government, statutory authorities, and the private sector.



The IBBI, which is established under the The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code), exercises regulatory oversight over the Insolvency Professionals, Insolvency Professional Agencies and Information Utilities. It writes and enforces rules for processes, namely, corporate insolvency resolution, corporate liquidation, individual insolvency resolution and individual bankruptcy under the Code.



The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code) provides for reorganisation and insolvency resolution of corporate persons, partnership firms and individuals in a time bound manner for maximization of the value of assets of such persons, to promote entrepreneurship, availability of credit and balance the interests of all the stakeholders and, for this purpose, has established an institutional infrastructure comprising of Adjudicating Authorities, the IBBI, insolvency professionals, insolvency professional agencies and information utilities.



The MoU was signed by Ms. Geeta Singh Rathore, Chief Administrative Officer of the IICA and Mr. K.R.Saji Kumar, Executive Director of the IBBI in the presence of Mr. Injeti Srinivas, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Dr. M. S. Sahoo, Chairperson, IBBI, Mr. Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, Director General, IICA and other distinguished officers of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, IBBI and IICA.



Click here for more



The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA). The MoU was signed for collaboration in research and publication, advancement of knowledge, capacity building, awareness and advocacy initiatives among others.The IICA, which is established by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, is a think tank and a Centre of Excellence to support growth of the corporate sector.It offers capacity building and advisory solutions to Government, statutory authorities, and the private sector.The IBBI, which is established under the The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code), exercises regulatory oversight over the Insolvency Professionals, Insolvency Professional Agencies and Information Utilities. It writes and enforces rules for processes, namely, corporate insolvency resolution, corporate liquidation, individual insolvency resolution and individual bankruptcy under the Code.The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code) provides for reorganisation and insolvency resolution of corporate persons, partnership firms and individuals in a time bound manner for maximization of the value of assets of such persons, to promote entrepreneurship, availability of credit and balance the interests of all the stakeholders and, for this purpose, has established an institutional infrastructure comprising of Adjudicating Authorities, the IBBI, insolvency professionals, insolvency professional agencies and information utilities. The MoU was signed by Ms. Geeta Singh Rathore, Chief Administrative Officer of the IICA and Mr. K.R.Saji Kumar, Executive Director of the IBBI in the presence of Mr. Injeti Srinivas, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Dr. M. S. Sahoo, Chairperson, IBBI, Mr. Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, Director General, IICA and other distinguished officers of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, IBBI and IICA.Click here for more Education News