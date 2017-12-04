Infosys Foundation, Tata Institute Of Fundamental Research Sign MoUs For Research Infosys Foundation has signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences - Tata institute of Fundamental Research (ICTS - TIFR) Bangalore, to support research and mentoring activities.

Bengaluru: Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, has signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences - Tata institute of Fundamental Research (ICTS - TIFR) Bangalore, to support research and mentoring activities.



The Foundation has signed an MoU for the grant of Rs 4 crore towards the Infosys Foundation excellence program at ICTS, said a statement.



Through this grant the Infosys Foundation ICTS Visitor Fellowship will provide for 25 academics to travel to India each year for the ICTS programs and will also provide a travel grant through the Infosys Foundation ICTS Excellence Grant for 20 academic members of ICTS to travel abroad. The grants aim at creating learning experiences for students to participate in academic activities abroad and forge partnerships with renowned educational institutions across the world.



The second MoU is for a grant of Rs 7.5 crore for organizing lecture series by distinguished experts internationally and within India.



This collaboration is aimed at creating an environment to exchange ideas and explore cutting edge research in basic sciences and mathematics. The lectures will be known as Infosys ICTS Chandrasekhar Ramanujan and Turing Lecture Series. The lecture series will include Chandrasekhar Lectures in Physical science; Ramanujan Lectures in Mathematical Sciences and Alan Turing Lectures in Computer Science, Engineering and Biology.



The Foundation signed the third MoU for a grant of Rs 3.35 crore to benefit nearly 200 students, faculty members and post-doctoral students (who will be referred to as Infosys Professors and Infosys Fellows in all their publications and events).



This grant will be used towards supporting the 12th Kavli Asian Winter School in Strings, Particles and Cosmology, international group collaborations and meetings, and travel support for speakers and participants from India to travel to Strings 2018 in Okinawa.



Lastly, a grant of Rs 85 lakhs was committed for the Homi Bhabha Chair Professorship to support research and mentoring activities. Under this MoU the Chair will be referred to as the Infosys Homi Bhabha Chair Professor. The current incumbent is Prof. Spenta Wadia, the founding director of ICTS.



ICTS - TIFR



The International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS) of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Bangalore is a multi and interdisciplinary center with 3 main goals: Programs that bring together physicists, astronomers, cosmologists, mathematicians, biologists, students and researchers from all over the world, under one roof, to work together to solve the most challenging questions posed by nature, to discover the underlying structures across the sciences and to strive for the unity of knowledge; In-house research - by leading faculty in the theoretical sciences; Science Outreach that stimulate and harness the young minds of India and connects with members of the public who are interested in the latest developments of scientific research.



