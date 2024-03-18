Indian Teachers To Boost Bhutan's STEM Education

India and Bhutan have decided to expand their partnership in the education sector. The collaboration aims at strengthening STEM pedagogy in Bhutan with the contribution of Indian teachers.

As per news agency ANI, a joint statement by the two countries read that India and Bhutan have agreed to boost vibrant people-to-people relations.

The decision was taken in the recent visit of Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, with his wife Tashi Doma. Mr Tobgay had been on an official visit to India from March 14-18 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay's first foreign visit after assuming office in January 2024.

Besides education, the countries also decided to strengthen the positive collaboration in new and emerging areas such as digital technology, start-ups and STEM.

The Bhutanese side appreciated the Indian government's support for the development of sports infrastructure in Bhutan. The two countries acknowledged and appreciated the partnership in the space technology sector, including recent initiatives such as the technical capacity-building on remote sensing technology organised by the Indian Space Research Organisation for the Royal Government of Bhutan. Moreover, they welcomed the development of the Joint Plan of Action on Space Cooperation.