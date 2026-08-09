Indian students: Got A space-tech idea? Win up To Rs 5 lakh In This challenge

Indian university students with innovative ideas in space technology have a chance to showcase their work and win a cash prize of up to Rs 5 lakh. Viasat has launched the Space for Good India Challenge 2026, inviting students to come up with technology-based solutions that can help address real-world problems.

The challenge is aimed at encouraging young people to explore how space and satellite technology can be used beyond traditional space missions. Students from universities across India can participate and present their ideas as part of the competition.

What can students work on?

Students can develop ideas around areas where space technology can make a difference. These include satellite connectivity, disaster response, Internet of Things, digital access in rural and remote areas, cybersecurity and sustainable access to space.

The challenge also looks at solutions related to communication and connectivity in difficult-to-reach locations. Students can use their technical knowledge as well as creative thinking to develop practical ideas.

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Winner to get Rs 5 lakh

The student who secures the first position will receive Rs 5 lakh. The second and third-place winners will get Rs 3.75 lakh and Rs 2.75 lakh, respectively.

Apart from the cash prizes, the competition gives students an opportunity to interact with professionals from the space and technology sector and receive guidance to improve their ideas.

How will the challenge work?

The competition will be conducted in different stages. Selected participants will have to present their ideas through digital submissions before moving ahead in the competition.

A group of finalists will then receive mentorship from Viasat professionals to further develop their concepts. The finalists will eventually present their ideas before a panel of experts during the final round.

The final presentations and awards are scheduled to take place in October 2026.

For students interested in space, engineering, technology and innovation, the challenge can be an opportunity to take an idea beyond the classroom. It can also help participants gain industry exposure and understand how emerging space technologies can be applied to problems faced by people and communities on Earth.