Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024 Exam Cancelled, New Dates To Be Announced Soon

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024:

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: The Indian Navy has canceled the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET 01/2024) due to unforeseen technical and administrative reasons. The exam was previously scheduled to be held from September 10 to 14, 2024.

The Indian Navy will announce new exam dates soon. Candidates are advised to check the official website, incet.cbt-exam.in, for the latest updates on the schedule.

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card

The Indian Navy may release fresh admit cards. Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards:

  • Visit the official Indian Navy INCET website, incet.cbt-exam.in
  • On the homepage, click on the INCET 2024 link
  • A new page will appear on the screen
  • Click on the admit card download link
  • Enter the required credentials
  • Review and download the admit card
  • Print the admit card for future reference

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

  • Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop) and Chargeman (Factory): Between 18-25 years
  • Scientific Assistant and Chargeman (Mechanic): Not exceeding 30 years
  • Draughtsman (Construction): Between 18-25 years
  • Fireman and Fire Engine Driver: Between 18-27 years
  • Tradesman Mate, Pest Control Worker, Cook, and Multi-Tasking Staff (Ministerial): Between 18-25 years

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: Educational Eligibility Criteria

There are different educational eligibility criteria depending on the post for which a candidate is applying. Candidates are encouraged to check the notification for qualifications on the official Indian Navy portal.

The recruitment drive aims to fill various positions, including Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop), Chargeman (Factory), Chargeman (Mechanic), Scientific Assistant, Draughtsman (Construction), Fireman (18-27 years), Fire Engine Driver, Tradesman Mate, Pest Control Worker, Cook, Multi-Tasking Staff (Ministerial), and more.

