Indian Navy Civilian Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 741 Vacancies, Check Details

The Indian Navy (Nausena Bharti) has announced a recruitment drive for the Indian Naval Civilian Entrance Test (INCET), seeking applicants for various civilian positions. The online application window will open on July 20 and close on August 2. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The deadline for submitting applications is August 2.



A total of 741 posts are vacant, including chargeman, scientific assistant, fireman, fire engine driver, draughtsman, tradesman mate, pest control worker, cook, and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS).

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 295, while SC/ST candidates are exempt from the exam fee.

Selection Process

The selection process includes a written exam, a physical test (for Firemen and Fire Engine Drivers only), document verification, and a medical examination.

Age Limit

Chargeman (Mechanic) and Scientific Assistant: 18-30 years

Fireman and Fire Engine Driver: 18-27 years

Other Posts: 18-25 years

Post-wise Vacancies and Eligibility:

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 16

Eligibility: Class 10th (Matriculation) from any recognised board in India or an ITI certificate.

Fireman: 444

Eligibility: Class 12 pass with an elementary/basic/auxiliary fire fighting course.

Tradesman Mate: 161

Eligibility: Class 10th pass with an ITI certificate in a relevant trade.



Pest Control Worker: 18

Eligibility: Class 10th pass with knowledge of Hindi/Regional Languages.

Fire Engine Driver: 58



Eligibility: Class 12 pass with a Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) Driving License.

Cook: 09

Eligibility: Class 10th pass with 1 year of experience in the related trade.

Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop): 01

Eligibility: Bachelor's degree in Science (B.Sc) with Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics or a Diploma in Chemical Engineering.



Chargeman (Factory): 10

Eligibility: Bachelor's degree in Science (B.Sc) with Physics/Chemistry/Mathematics or a Diploma in Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical/Computer Engineering.

Chargeman (Mechanic): 18

Eligibility: Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Production Engineering with 2 years of experience.

Scientific Assistant: 04

Eligibility: Bachelor's degree in Science (B.Sc) in Physics/Chemistry/Electronics/Oceanography with 2 years of experience.

Draughtsman (Construction): 02

Eligibility: Class 10th pass with a 2-year certificate in Draughtsmanship, a 3-year apprenticeship under a training scheme, or an ITI certificate.