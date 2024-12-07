Indian Navy 10+2 (BTech) Cadet Entry Begins, Check Steps To Apply

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply
- Go to the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link "Indian Navy Recruitment 2024"
- You will be redirected to a new page
- Fill out the form with the required details
- Submit the application form
- Save the application form for future use
Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
The candidate must have passed the Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examination from any recognized Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII).
Candidates must have appeared for the JEE (Main) - 2024 exam (for BE/BTech). The call-up for the Service Selection Board (SSB) will be issued based on the JEE (Main) All India Common Rank List (CRL) - 2024 published by NTA only.
Training
Selected candidates will be admitted as Cadets for the four-year BTech Course in Applied Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or Electronics & Communication Engineering as per Naval requirements.
After completing the course, a BTech Degree will be awarded by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to the cadets.
Then, cadets will be sent to the Executive and Technical Branch (Engineering & Electrical) as per the extant policy.
All charges of training, including books and reading materials, will be borne by the Indian Navy. They will also be provided with entitled clothing and messing.