Indian Navy 10+2 (BTech) Cadet Entry Begins, Check Steps To Apply

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: The Indian Navy has started the application process for the 10+2 (BTech) Cadet Entry Scheme (Permanent Commission)-Jan 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 36 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 20.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link "Indian Navy Recruitment 2024"

You will be redirected to a new page

Fill out the form with the required details

Submit the application form

Save the application form for future use

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidate must have passed the Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examination from any recognized Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII).

Candidates must have appeared for the JEE (Main) - 2024 exam (for BE/BTech). The call-up for the Service Selection Board (SSB) will be issued based on the JEE (Main) All India Common Rank List (CRL) - 2024 published by NTA only.

Training

Selected candidates will be admitted as Cadets for the four-year BTech Course in Applied Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or Electronics & Communication Engineering as per Naval requirements.

After completing the course, a BTech Degree will be awarded by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to the cadets.

Then, cadets will be sent to the Executive and Technical Branch (Engineering & Electrical) as per the extant policy.

All charges of training, including books and reading materials, will be borne by the Indian Navy. They will also be provided with entitled clothing and messing.