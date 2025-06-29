Indian Bank Hiring For Office Assistant Post, Check Details

Indian Bank Recruitment 2025: Indian Bank has released an official notification inviting applications for the recruitment of two Office Assistant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply offline, and the last date to submit the completed application form is July 16, 2025.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be between 22 to 40 years of age and should hold a graduate degree in BSW, BA, or B.Com. Basic computer knowledge is mandatory, and preference will be given to candidates with knowledge of basic accounting. Prior experience working as an Office Assistant will be considered an added advantage.

Candidates must be fluent in both spoken and written local language, and while not mandatory, fluency in English is desirable. Additionally, applicants should be proficient in MS Office (Word and Excel), Tally, and internet usage. Typing skills in the local language are essential, and the ability to type in English is an added advantage. Given the nature of the job, which may involve travel or field visits, having a valid driving license is preferable.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process will consist of a written test to evaluate general knowledge and computer skills, followed by a personal interview to assess the candidate's communication skills, leadership qualities, problem-solving ability, attitude, and ability to interact effectively with trainees.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2025: Contract Period

According to the official notification, the selected candidate will be engaged on a contractual basis for three years, with performance subject to annual review and contract renewal. The engagement will automatically end upon the expiry of the contract period, although Indian Bank reserves the right to terminate the contract at any time if the candidate's performance or conduct is found unsatisfactory or for any other reason deemed appropriate by the Trust.

For complete details and to download the application form, candidates are advised to visit the official Indian Bank website.