Check Details To Apply For Short Service Commission In Indian Army

Applications are invited from unmarried candidates for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Army to check the detailed information. The last date for submission of application forms is February 6, 2024.

Candidates applying for the post of National Cadet Corps (NCC) should be between the age group 19 to 25 years.

Applicants are required to have a minimum 50% marks in graduation degree course from a recognised university or equivalent. Those studying in final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured minimum 50% aggregate marks in the first two/three years of three/four years degree course respectively. Candidates must also have served for minimum two/three years in Senior Division/Wg of NCC.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for their SSB dates which are available on a first come first serve basis initially. Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage 1 will go to Stage 2 to appear for the SSB interview. The duration of SSB interview is five days. This will be followed by a medical examination for the candidates who get recommended after Stage 2. Candidates recommended by the SSB and who are declared medically fit, will be issued joining letter for training in the order of merit.

The period of the engagement for the Short Service Commission will be granted to male and female in the regular Army for 14 years. The engagement will initially be for a period of 10 years and will be extendable by a further period of four years.

Candidates selected for the post will be entitled for a promotion to ranks such as Lieutenant, Captain, Major, Lieutenant Colonel, Colonel (TS), Colonel, Brigadier, Major General and Lieutenant General based on their performance.